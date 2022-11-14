Dozens of ballots missing in Santa Clara County after being dumped

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KERO) — As thousands of ballots continue to be processed statewide, Santa Clara officials are responding to allegations of ballots being disregarded.

Some ballots were allegedly found dumped along a ravine off of Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County. Santa Clara county officials are now investigating.

Shannon Bushey, the registrar of voters in Santa Clara County, has worked for the office for the past 27 years and says she has never encountered a situation like this. She believes there could be up to two dozen ballots that were found.

"So it does appear that the ballots went missing while in the possession of the Postal Service and I'm hoping for a quick resolution and investigation by the postal service so that we can determine what happened," said Bushey.

The United States Postal Service issued a response. “This case is under investigation by the US Postal Inspection Service. They will release more information when appropriate.”

Bushey said that after the investigation, county officials will have to decide if the ballots can still be accepted. "Once we can get the ballots in our possession, we also are working with our county council to determine in these unique circumstances what we can do with these ballots."