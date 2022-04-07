Watch
Dungeness crab fishery closing due to whale entanglements

Posted at 12:43 PM, Apr 07, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The commercial Dungeness crab fishery off all of California’s coast will be closed this month because humpback whales have been entangled in fishing gear.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says fishery zones from the Sonoma-Mendocino county line north to the Oregon state line will close at noon on April 20.

The department had already announced that commercial crab traps would have to be removed from fishery zones from the Sonoma-Mendocino county line south to the U.S.-Mexico border by April 8.

Department Director Charlton H. Bonham says the latest order follows additional reports of humpback whale entanglements

