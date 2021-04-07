Eagle Mountain Casino breaks ground on new location

PORTERVILLE, Calif — The Eagle Mountain Casino has broken ground for their new location in Porterville.

The new location will allow more members of the Tule tribe to move back to the reservation. according to the casino's general manager the original facility uses 40,000 gallons of water daily, which is enough for around 80 homes.

The relocation is expected to create 300 jobs in construction and another 200 jobs in casino operations.

"It allows people to get employed, get that work history, allow them to build their credit history, allow them to take of themselves and their families and feel good about it," said Neiol Peyron, the Tule River Tribal Vice Chairman. "It's not a hand out, it's hand up."

The Casino will be located near the Porterville airport. Which is about 20 miles from it's former location.

It's expected to open in December of 2022