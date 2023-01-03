Elderly couple rescued from flooded California home

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KERO) — The Sacramento region was hit by heavy rain over the weekend, causing issues for many in the area. Those issues extended to an elderly couple in Elk Grove who found their home surrounded by water and had to be rescued.

Dan Achondo's mother-in-law and father-in-law live next door to Dan and his wife. However, Dan lives on higher ground. When the water in the area flooded his in-law's house and still hadn't gone down, he and his wife decided to get help.

Emergency crews used a boat to help get the couple out of the house safely.

"Because there's more rain coming and talking to the firemen, they're like 'hey, the ground is saturated now so it's not gonna sink as much as it did before,' and 'better be safe than sorry,'" said Dan.

Dozens of people had to be rescued after high water swept across Highway 99 in Sacramento County. Cal OES officials ordered evacuations for some residents on Sunday, Jan 1.