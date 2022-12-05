Elderly woman attacked in church near San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — Police are searching for several people suspected of attacking an elderly woman at a church near San Diego.

Police say an elderly woman was pistol-whipped in the face by two men inside of the International Church of Praise just days ago. Her family says they're not ready to talk on camera, but said the 76-year-old is an active church member. According to a loved one, she has severe bruising to her face and is having trouble handling the pain.

Luz Galindz is a member of the San Diego TFC Lions Club, which is just a few doors down from the church. She says the area is usually safe, but they're always looking out for one another.

"At first, I couldn't believe it but I don't know if she was alone in the parking lot," said Galindz. "We will be extra careful now and let them know about it. I'll ask the owner if he has heard about it."

Police say after attacking the woman, the two men forced her into her own car and demanded her home address. They drove to the house, but then took her back to the strip mall and drove away.

The victim's family says they met with National City Police investigators, hoping to get more information that could help find the men responsible.