Evacuation orders lifted after 2nd wildfire near Smartsville in 2 weeks

SMARTSVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — Evacuation orders have been lifted following a fast-moving wildfire in Yuba County on Thurs, June 15.

Fire crews responded quickly as the fire climbed a ridge near Smartsville. The heavy smoke and fire made for a stressful afternoon for residents like Greg Colunio, who is smiling now because he and none of his neighbors lost their homes.

However, Colunio knows all too well the devastation that fire can bring after losing his home to one five years ago. This fire nearly did the same.

"It comes up right through the canyon and I'm telling you, it's scary," said Colunio. "It burned around my house and, by the grace of God, I did not lose my house this time."

The fire was the second wildfire near the Smartsville area within the past two weeks. Fire crews warn that the tall grass that the wet winter left behind and the high winds have left the area vulnerable.

