Evacuations lifted for California fire tied to arson charge

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Officials have lifted all evacuation orders after crews made great progress corralling a wildfire that authorities say was started by a woman last week. The fire has destroyed dozens of homes near Shasta Lake in Northern California.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Wednesday the Fawn Fire was 75% contained after destroying 185 homes and other buildings in an unincorporated area north of the city of Redding.

Alexandra Souverneva, of Palo Alto, was charged with felony arson to wildland with an enhancement because of a declared state of emergency in California. She has pleaded not guilty.