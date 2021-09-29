Watch
NewsWildfires

Actions

Evacuations lifted for California fire tied to arson charge

items.[0].image.alt
Ethan Swope/AP
In this Sept. 23, 2021, photo, flames consume a house near Old Oregon Trail as the Fawn Fire burns about 10 miles north of Redding in Shasta County, Calif.
Firefighters battle the Fawn Fire burning north of Redding in Shasta County
Posted at 2:32 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 17:35:14-04

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Officials have lifted all evacuation orders after crews made great progress corralling a wildfire that authorities say was started by a woman last week. The fire has destroyed dozens of homes near Shasta Lake in Northern California.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Wednesday the Fawn Fire was 75% contained after destroying 185 homes and other buildings in an unincorporated area north of the city of Redding.

Alexandra Souverneva, of Palo Alto, was charged with felony arson to wildland with an enhancement because of a declared state of emergency in California. She has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.