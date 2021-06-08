Families of married SDPD detectives reflect on couple's life following tragic crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- After a tragic end to a fiery wrong-way collision, where a husband and wife were killed, their families are sharing the joy the couple brought them and the community.

The crash occurred Friday just before 10:30 a.m. when a Honda Civic traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-5 near Dairy Mart Road collided with a Ford sedan, according to California Highway Patrol.

Det. Ryan Park and Det. Jamie Huntley-Park, in the Ford, were killed. In a statement to ABC 10News, Jamie's mother Cherisse Huntley said:

"Jamie was an amazing woman, daughter, sister, aunt, coach, friend and wife. She was our protector, our hero, and will be missed every minute of every day. Jamie loved the community she worked for and all of her law enforcement family. Ryan was everything to Jamie, and together they were one, and we loved them."

On behalf of the Park family, Ryan Park's brother Justin released this statement:

"There is no right way to mourn, and right now my family is at a loss; Ryan was a necessary lighthouse that held our family together when the winds and seas seemed nearly unbearable. As are family mourns this insufferable loss, we will have to continue because where there is loss, there is a life, and Ryan brought so much light and so much life to so many, and we will continue to to live in a world that Ryan Anthony Park help light and keep alive.



Ryan had tough but joyous childhood and nothing was ever handed to him, he worked so hard for everything he grew to have in life… When he was little he love to walk and run everywhere to clear his head and just for fun….when he and his little brother Jesse were younger the would pretend to have a clicker that would take them to a different time and place and time...There is nothing more that we want now than for that clicker to be here so we can go back to a moment with him.



When Ryan would go on patrol ride he was the kind of deputy that left gift cards for homeless people.



Ryan and Jamie completed each other in every possible way, and we take comfort knowing that he is with his soulmate. They did everything together and always had a little friendly competition and right now we picture them traveling all over heaven, walking among the clouds together, sipping on a beer and some scotch which Jamie loved to collect."

The Civic burst into flames after the crash, and the driver was killed, according to CHP. The identity of the female driver has not yet been released.

Traffic investigators are still looking into what led to the crash. It wasn't clear where the wrong-way driver entered the freeway and whether speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash.