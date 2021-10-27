Watch
Family: Deputy's conviction for killing is 'partial justice'

AP
FILE - This Nov. 3, 2018, file image, from body-worn camera video provided by the Contra Costa Sheriff shows Contra Costa County sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hall with his gun pointed at a car driven by Laudemar Arboleda in Danville, Calif. The California police officer was convicted Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, of assault with a firearm in the 2018 fatal shooting of Arboleda, an unarmed, mentally ill man in a wealthy San Francisco suburb. (Contra Costa Sheriff via AP, File)
California Police Shooting Trial
Posted at 8:13 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 11:13:28-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An attorney says the family of a mentally ill man who died in a California police shooting received only partial justice after jurors convicted a sheriff’s deputy of assault with a gun but deadlocked on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Andrew Hall was convicted Tuesday in Contra Costa County and could now face up to 17 years in prison.

Prosecutors are considering whether to retry him for manslaughter in the 2018 death of 33-year-old Laudemer Arboleda.

Hall shot the man nine times as he led deputies on a slow-speed chase in Danville.

