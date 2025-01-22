Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFrazier Park / Grapevine

Actions

Fast-moving wildfire burning near Castaic, closing Grapevine

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Wildfire Burning Near Castaic
Posted
and last updated

CASTAIC, Calif. (KERO) — What's described as a "fast-moving" wildfire is burning near Castaic and causing closures on the I-5 including on the Grapevine.

Crews are battling the Hughes Fire, and those in the immediate area of Castaic Lake are under mandatory evacuation orders and warnings, according to the LA County Fire Department.

The fire has now burned more than 8,000 acres and is at 0% containment.

To see if you are in or near the impacted area, you can visit protect.genasys.com

An evacuation center is open at Valencia High School on 27801 Dickason drive. Another evacuation center has opened at Hart High School at 24825 Newhall Ave, in Santa Clarita.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

01/22/2025

Sunny

61° / 37°

1%

Thursday

01/23/2025

Sunny

72° / 39°

0%

Friday

01/24/2025

Mostly Sunny

72° / 44°

0%

Saturday

01/25/2025

Partly Cloudy

64° / 41°

15%

Sunday

01/26/2025

Partly Cloudy

59° / 40°

24%

Monday

01/27/2025

Partly Cloudy

56° / 38°

15%

Tuesday

01/28/2025

Sunny

60° / 38°

5%

Wednesday

01/29/2025

Sunny

62° / 38°

2%