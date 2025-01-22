Fast-moving wildfire burning near Castaic, closing Grapevine

CASTAIC, Calif. (KERO) — What's described as a "fast-moving" wildfire is burning near Castaic and causing closures on the I-5 including on the Grapevine.

Crews are battling the Hughes Fire, and those in the immediate area of Castaic Lake are under mandatory evacuation orders and warnings, according to the LA County Fire Department.

The fire has now burned more than 8,000 acres and is at 0% containment.

To see if you are in or near the impacted area, you can visit protect.genasys.com

An evacuation center is open at Valencia High School on 27801 Dickason drive. Another evacuation center has opened at Hart High School at 24825 Newhall Ave, in Santa Clarita.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

