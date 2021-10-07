Watch
Fatal shooting by Long Beach school officer investigated as homicide

Posted at 2:14 PM, Oct 07, 2021
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police say the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman by a Southern California school safety officer is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez was declared brain dead after last month’s shooting and died on Tuesday after she was removed from life support. The officer who shot her has been fired by the Long Beach Unified School District.

Rodriguez was shot in the back of the head in a school parking lot. Police have said she was sitting in the passenger seat of a car that was driving away after Rodriguez got into into a fight with a 15-year-old girl.

