Feds: Ex-official stole $25M worth of federally owned water

Posted at 12:39 PM, Apr 15, 2022
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The former general manager of a central California water district is accused of stealing more than $25 million in federally owned water by exploiting a leak in a canal.

Prosecutors say Dennis Falaschi, 75, was indicted on charges of conspiracy, theft of government property, and filing false tax returns.

The Los Angeles Times says Falaschi worked at the Panoche Water District in the San Joaquin Valley, which serves parts of Merced and Fresno counties. He is also a defendant in a state embezzlement case regarding the water district.

His attorney and the water district's current general manager did not return requests for comment Friday.

