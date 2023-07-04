Fireworks blamed for house fire in Merced County

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KERO) — Illegal fireworks are being blamed for destroying a home in Merced County on Sun, July 2.

Juan Dicocaga, a man who lives in the destroyed Los Banos home, says that he went to the grocery store and came back to see the unimaginable.

Flames tore through the house just before 10 p.m. According to Dicocaga, his kids were inside and one of his children had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for shock.

“The tree was on fire up there and it just spread through the rest of the trees in the back of the house," said Dicocaga. "From what I was told from my children, they saw fireworks.”

As the family gathers what they can from the charred house, the Los Banos Police Department is conducting an arson investigation and looking for the person responsible for starting the fire. Police say they have already fined several people in the last few days for illegal fireworks.

