Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Fireworks cause Southern California air quality problems

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Sonner/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. file photo, smoke from California wildfires up to 200 miles away obscures the view of traffic. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)
Hottest Year
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 12:58:16-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Air quality advisories are in effect across a swath of Southern California due to hours of fireworks blasts and a wildfire.

The South Coast Air Quality District says poor air quality is likely through Monday afternoon because fireworks emit high levels of particulate matter. July 4 and 5 are typically the worst days of the year for levels of fine particulate matter in the South Coast Air Basin. Breathing particulates can lead to a wide variety of cardiovascular and respiratory health effects.

A smoke advisory has also been issued due to the Tumbleweed Fire burning near Interstate 5 about 60 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
July 4th Celebrations in Kern County

July 4th Celebrations in Kern County