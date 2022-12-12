Flooding, debris, and other weather issues take place across Southern California

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Steady rain fell over Southern California, with minor flooding, mud, and debris flows closing some roads on Sunday, December 11th.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reported that large parts of roads were closed due to mud and debris. In Pomona, the police department reported flooding, with several streets either closed or affected by flooding.

Heavy rain also fell in the Northern San Fernando Valley, where the California Highway Patrol was at the scene of a big-rig crash on the Northbound I-5 in the Sun Valley area. The cars involved in the crash were cleared around noon, but both sides of the freeway were flooded. The California Department of Transportation had its pumps on the scene trying to clear the water.

In Orange County, firefighters and paramedics pulled a man from the river during a swift water rescue in the area of the Santa Ana River and Garden Grove Boulevard. He was taken to a hospital for follow-up care.

Wind advisories were in place until noon in the greater Los Angeles area and until 6 p.m. in Orange County. Forecasters predict some lingering showers will be possible this morning, primarily in mountain areas.

As a result of the recent weather conditions, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools has announced that the El Tejon Unified School District will have a two-hour snow delay on Monday, December 12th.