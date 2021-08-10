11th witness called to testify during Flores preliminary hearing

(UPDATE: 11:11 a.m.) - Cross examination of San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detective Clint Cole continued Tuesday morning during the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores.

Clint Cole

Paul Flores’s attorney, Robert Sanger, started Tuesday morning's hearing by asking Det. Clint Cole and San Luis Obispo County Prosecutor Chris Peuvrelle why they have been wearing purple ties during court each day.

Peuvrelle objects and Judge Craig van Rooyen, who said he unknowingly was also wearing a purple tie, asks Sanger what the relevance is.

Sanger responds saying it’s because the People are trying to show solidarity with the Smart family.

Van Rooyen allows questioning to continue and Cole says the purple tie is more to show solidarity for Kristin Smart. He admitted that he saw a Facebook post that mentioned purple was Kristin’s favorite color. However, Cole says he does not recall having a conversation with Peuvrelle or the Smart family about this.

Ruben Flores’s attorney, Harold Mesick, continues cross examination by asking Cole about the nine reasons they focused on Paul Flores as a suspect.

Cole says he took over the case in September of 2017 and testified that it was not until the end of 2018 when he narrowed in on Paul as a suspect. He says he first signed the affidavit in late 2019 or 2020.

The eleventh witness was then called to the stand.

Jeromy Moon

Following cross examination of Det. Cole, Jeromy Moon was called to the stand.

Moon reportedly knew Paul Flores when Moon was a senior at Arroyo Grande High School.

Moon testified that he would sometimes hang out with Paul but he does not remember how often.

He said he does, however, recall hanging out with Paul the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend in 1996 and remembers noticing Paul had a black eye. Moon says Paul told him, “that he woke up with it.”

Moon says the following day, they played basketball together at Harloe Elementary and testified that Paul did not get hit in the face during the game.

Peuvrelle asks Moon about other times he hung out with Paul and even tries to refresh his memory with other reports, but Moon says he does not recall.

During cross examination, Moon told the court he played basketball pretty regularly, but not often with Paul.

Sanger brings up a recent meeting Moon had with the prosecution and a detective this past June and asks Moon whether he was shown his previous statements. Moon says he was.

Sanger also asks Moon if he told the DA's office that he would help with Kristin’s case in any way that he could. Moon responded by saying, “If I knew there was a wrongdoing for something that happened and I knew something, I had no problem coming forward.”

When asked about the “Your Own Backyard” podcast, Moon says he does not follow it but says podcaster Chris Lambert did approach him for an interview.

He says Lambert went over a timeline with him and showed him some police documents that were going to be released on an upcoming episode and adds that Lambert said he wanted to give Moon the opportunity to talk.

“I never wanted to be a part of the podcast,” Moon said in court. “I declined.”

The court then recessed for a short break.

---

The preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores moves into day 6 Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

The father and son were arrested in April in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart.

Paul, 44, is charged with murder and is accused of killing Kristin during the commission of a rape or attempted rape. Ruben, 80, has been charged with accessory after the fact and is accused of helping conceal Kristin’s body, which has yet to be found.

The preliminary hearing began last Monday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

On Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detective Clint Cole was cross-examined by Paul's defense attorney, Robert Sanger, who focused on potential "other suspects" in the case, including the possibility of Scott Peterson.

Cole ultimately said there has been no evidence that Peterson was at the same Crandall Way party that Kristin Smart and Paul Flores attended the night Kristin disappeared or that Peterson was near the dorms that night.

The preliminary hearing was originally expected to last about three weeks but is now expected to continue through the rest of the month.

Audio of the hearing along with any video of witnesses, people in the audience or items submitted as evidence are not allowed to be filmed.

Full recaps of what takes place Tuesday will be posted throughout the day on KSBY.com. Watch KSBY News at 5p for a live report.

