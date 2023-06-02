Fontana man arrested for stealing $30,000 in Legos across California

UPLAND, Calif. (KERO) — Police in the City of Upland arrested a man accused of stealing up to $30,000 in Legos across California.

Ever Macias, 22, of Fontana was caught stealing $1,700 in Legos from a Target in Upland on Tues, May 30. Investigators say this was not the alleged thief's first rodeo at the store or at others.

Police believe that the man might be responsible for stealing Legos from other stores in San Bernardino County, Los Angeles County, and San Diego County.

"Loss prevention employees there had noticed a male loading a large amount of Legos into a shopping cart. They also recognized him from previous thefts," said Sergeant Jacob Kirk of the Upland Police Department. "It's not too often you go to a store for a significant amount of toys being stolen."

According to officials, retail thieves see these soon-to-be collector's items as easy money, often stealing them and re-selling them online. Target recently said it expects to lose $500 million in inventory this year, mostly due to theft.

