For second time in less than a week, Carson City area shaken by earthquake

CARSON CITY, Calif. (KERO) — For the second time in less than a week, the Carson City area near the Nevada border has been shaken by an earthquake.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8 hit around at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday about 2.5 miles from Coleville, California, and about 44 miles southeast of Carson City. It was initially listed as a 4.0.

Back on August 23rd, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck the area. It was also initially listed as a 4.0 but later downgraded to 3.8.

Tuesday's earthquake happened at a depth of about 2 miles.

No word of any damage.