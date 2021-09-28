Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

For second time in less than a week, Carson City area shaken by earthquake

items.[0].image.alt
USGS
Carson City Earthquake, September 28, 2021
Posted at 10:13 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 13:14:30-04

CARSON CITY, Calif. (KERO) — For the second time in less than a week, the Carson City area near the Nevada border has been shaken by an earthquake.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8 hit around at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday about 2.5 miles from Coleville, California, and about 44 miles southeast of Carson City. It was initially listed as a 4.0.

Back on August 23rd, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck the area. It was also initially listed as a 4.0 but later downgraded to 3.8.

Tuesday's earthquake happened at a depth of about 2 miles.

No word of any damage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids