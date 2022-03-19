Watch
Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million

Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - An Apple logo is seen in raindrops on a window outside an Apple Store at the Country Club Plaza shopping district in Kansas City, Mo., on Dec. 26, 2018. A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money. Federal prosecutors say they filed charges Friday, March 18, 2022, against Dhirendra Prasad. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Posted at 3:29 PM, Mar 19, 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money.

Federal prosecutors say they filed charges Friday against Dhirendra Prasad. He worked for 10 years as a buyer in Apple's Global Service Supply Chain department.

Prosecutors say he exploited his position to defraud the company in several schemes, including stealing parts and causing the company to pay for items and services it never received.

Two owners of vendor companies that did business with Apple have admitted to conspiring with Prasad.

He's scheduled to appear in court next Thursday.

