Former boxing champion George Foreman sued by 2 women for sexual abuse

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Two women are suing former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman, alleging he sexually abused them as teenagers. The women, along with their attorney, spoke during a press conference on Tuesday, November 22nd.

An attorney for the boxing legend denies the allegations.

"He is outraged," said Foreman's attorney, Shawn Holley. "He has been nothing but kind to the fathers of these women. Not only by giving them employment, providing them financial support, helping them when they were sick, and only after they died and the money train, which presumably they benefited in some way by virtue of their relationship with their father, ended because they died, do they now come forth."