Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Four victims in California plane crash were family members

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 2:58 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 17:58:37-05

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Four people killed in the weekend crash of a small plane in central California have been identified as members of the same family.

The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza crashed in heavy fog Saturday shortly after takeoff from Visalia Municipal Airport. Everyone on board died. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says the victims were a 78-year-old Sacramento man, along with his two daughters and nephew. Officials haven’t said if weather was a factor in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Homicide Tracker

23ABC Homicide Tracker