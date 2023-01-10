Fresno opens storm relief centers during latest storm

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Fresno has opened storm relief centers to help keep residents who are experiencing homelessness safe through the parade of powerful storms.

The city's four warming centers are being turned into relief centers, open 24 hours a day through Sunday. Meals, cots, and blankets are being provided.

Fresno's mayor, Jerry Dyer, says the centers are being used by more than 100 people on average.

"We do expect those numbers are going to increase dramatically over the next week as we start to see more and more rainfall and more and more wind," said Mayor Dyer.

Like many crews across the state, Fresno authorities have been busy removing fallen trees, including one that fell on vehicles in Southeast Fresno.