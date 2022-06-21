Fresno Police arrest man suspected in 3 sexual assaults

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — The Fresno Police Department said a man suspected in three sexual assaults was arrested June 16th. Police say he used a realistic- looking AR-15 style BB gun during one of the assaults.

Police say the first incident happened at about 1 a.m. May 26th involving a 17-year-old runaway near Parkway Drive and Ashlan Avenue.

Police say Ezequiel Lopez offered her a ride and after the victim accepted, he showed her the AR-15 style BB gun and forced her to engage in multiple sexual acts.

The second incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. May 29th when Lopez forced a 32-year-old woman into his vehicle near Ashlan Avenue, said police. FPD said he then forced her to engage in sexual acts with him and when she tried to escape, Lopez injected her with possibly methamphetamine.

The third incident happened in early June at night when he offered a ride to a 59-year-old woman near Ashlan Avenue and Parkway Drive, said police. FPD said Lopez then forced the victim to engage in sexual acts.

Detectives searched Lopez's home and police say they found evidence linking him to the assaults. FPD said all three victims have positively identified Lopez as the suspect that sexually assaulted them.

Lopez, 27, has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of numerous sexual assault charges, including kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, false imprisonment, and multiple counts of oral copulation.

If anyone has any information on these investigations, please contact Sexual Assault Detective Jon Long at 559-621-2484. You can also call CrimeStoppers and remain anonymous at 559-498 (STOP). Related Case Numbers: 2205280581, 2205290818, and 2206170536.