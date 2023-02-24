Fresno Police Department employee arrested for possession of child pornography

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Fresno Police Department (FPD) employee was arrested for possession of child pornography on Fri, Feb 24.

Jose M. Gonzalez, 49, was arrested at his Orange Cove home by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the FPD following an investigation by the former. The ICAC Task Force is made up of detectives from Homeland Security, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, and the FPD.

According to the FPD, Gonzalez was employed at the department since 2016. He worked as a clerk in the Record Section of the department. Since his arrest, Gonzalez has been removed from his position by Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama with approval from Fresno City Manager Georgeanne White.

“All employees of the Fresno Police Department, both sworn and professional, are entrusted with the safety of our community," said Chief Balderrama in a statement. "We take this responsibility very seriously and thoroughly investigate all allegations of misconduct. The serious allegations against Mr. Gonzalez warranted the investigation by our law enforcement partners with ICAC and the initial criminal findings justify our decision to remove him from employment with the City of Fresno.”

Gonzalez was booked into the Fresno County Jail.