GOP policy adviser Chen enters California controller race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A longtime Republican policy adviser wants to be California's next top fiscal officer. Lanhee Chen announced Tuesday he's running to succeed state controller Betty Yee, a Democrat who is termed out next year.

The controller disburses state money and can audit state agencies and programs.

Chen says he'd consider the state's unemployment agency, Medicaid program and high-speed rail project as top audit targets.

The 43-year-old Chen served as policy director for Mitt Romney's unsuccessful 2012 presidential campaign.

California hasn't elected a Republican to statewide office since 2006, but Chen says he hopes his push for transparency around government spending will win him support.