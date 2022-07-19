Gov. Gavin Newsom: New C-130 firefighting aircraft heading for California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom and Senator Alex Padilla announced Monday that more resources are coming to California to help crews battle wildfires across the state.

"This is something we've been waiting for, which is a final schedule for the delivery of seven C-130s," announced Governor Newsom.

"At least the first several. We're hoping to lift the caps so we can deliver more," added Padilla. "Trying to prevent wildfires, mitigating wildfires, responding from wildfires, is one of the ways the federal government and the state government has to work together. We're at the forefront of those federal/state partnerships here. We're talking aircraft, we're talking technology, we're talking more firefighters, and hopefully safer summers ahead."

The seven new firefighting aircraft are expected to be delivered for use in California sometime before next summer.

The governor's office says the planes and part of an ongoing strategy along with satellites, infrared platforms, and investments in forest management to increase resources for wildfire suppression.