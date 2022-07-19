Watch Now
NewsWildfires

Gov. Gavin Newsom: New C-130 firefighting aircraft heading for California

Western Wildfires Early Intervention
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Aircraft Mechanic Cody Poole walks past one of the recently acquired C-130 aircraft, that will be used for firefighting, hangared at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's Sacramento Aviation Management Unit based at McClellan Airpark in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, July 23, 2021. Firefighters are trying to become smarter in how they prepare for the drought- and wind-driven wildfires that have become more dangerous across the American West in recent years, including by adding aircraft like the Sikorsky Firehawk helicopters or military surplus C-130 transport aircraft retrofitted to drop fire retardant. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 5:51 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 20:51:59-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom and Senator Alex Padilla announced Monday that more resources are coming to California to help crews battle wildfires across the state.

"This is something we've been waiting for, which is a final schedule for the delivery of seven C-130s," announced Governor Newsom.

"At least the first several. We're hoping to lift the caps so we can deliver more," added Padilla. "Trying to prevent wildfires, mitigating wildfires, responding from wildfires, is one of the ways the federal government and the state government has to work together. We're at the forefront of those federal/state partnerships here. We're talking aircraft, we're talking technology, we're talking more firefighters, and hopefully safer summers ahead."

The seven new firefighting aircraft are expected to be delivered for use in California sometime before next summer.

The governor's office says the planes and part of an ongoing strategy along with satellites, infrared platforms, and investments in forest management to increase resources for wildfire suppression.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.