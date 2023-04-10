Gov. Newsom announces abortion medication stockpile, up to 2M pills

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state has purchased large amounts of abortion medication Misoprostol in an attempt to create a stockpile.

The purchase and announcement came after a ruling from a Texan judge that aims to block access to the abortion pill Mifepristone in the United States due to claims of being unsafe, despite the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approving the drug in 2000. According to Newsom, California will also help other states, such as those in the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, receive Misoprostol as an alternative to Mifepristone at a reduced cost.

“In response to this extremist ban on a medication abortion drug, our state has secured a stockpile of an alternative medication abortion drug to ensure that Californians continue to have access to safe reproductive health treatments," said Newsom in a statement. "We will not cave to extremists who are trying to outlaw these critical abortion services. Medication abortion remains legal in California.”

Mifepristone and Misoprostol are often taken together as a two-step abortion treatment in California and other states, however, Newsom said that he is working with Medi-Cal on a plan for "a Misoprostol-only treatment regimen."

“Today’s announcement reaffirms California’s commitment to lead the fight against extremist attempts to take away the fundamental right to reproductive care," said Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis. "I applaud Governor Newsom’s swift action to ensure that Californians and those who seek care here can continue to access safe abortions.”

According to Newsom, 250,000 Misoprostol pills have already been sent to California and an agreement has been negotiated for the state to be able to buy up to two million pills through CalRx.

