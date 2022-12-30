Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

Governor Gavin Newsom continues attack on 'Big Oil'

Gavin Newsom
Jeff Chiu/AP
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The recall election that could remove California Democratic Gov. Newsom is coming to an end. Voting concludes Tuesday in the rare, late-summer election that has emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 6:57 AM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 09:57:39-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom continued his assault on "Big Oil" by releasing another statement about high prices.

He claims Big Oil is lying to the public about the price gouging penalty that went into effect earlier this year. The penalty aimed to make it unlawful for companies to charge excessive prices at gas stations, making it punishable by a civil penalty.

As part of the statement, Newsom released a Myth vs Fact infographic. Part of it states that a myth is that Californians will pay another gas tax, when in fact, the penalty is only meant for oil companies.

The Myth vs Fact infographic can be viewed below.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson