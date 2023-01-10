Governor Gavin Newsom issues emergency declaration due to weather

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — With the next wave of moisture ready to descend on California, first responders are trying to reach thousands of people already trapped by flooding and mudslides along the coast.

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an emergency declaration that includes federal assistance due to the intense weather. Strong rain, flash flooding, and high winds are being blamed for at least a dozen deaths over the last two weeks, including two people killed by falling trees. Storms have knocked out the power of more than 130,000 customers.

The emergency declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

The entire town of Montecito, near Santa Barbara, is under an evacuation order.