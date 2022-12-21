Governor Gavin Newsom makes statement on Humboldt County earthquake

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A state of emergency was declared overnight as officials assessed the damage from Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County.

Two people died from medical emergencies, while another dozen were injured. Both numbers could still rise. Experts say there's now an 11 percent chance of a quake stronger than magnitude-five hitting in the next week. Residents are left shaken, with more than 80 aftershocks already reported so far.

At least 15 homes have been "red-tagged," meaning they're not safe for habitation, and the city is still without running water. The quake also knocked out power for 70,000 people. However, more than half of those affected saw power restored by last night.

California Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement, reading in part "...the state has moved quickly to support the emergency response underway with local and tribal partners. I thank all of the women and men who have mobilized to protect public safety and support the community at this challenging time.”

Earthquakes are very prevalent in California and in the Central Valley, so it is important to stay prepared.

According to the American Red Cross, one of the ways to ensure you're ready for an emergency is to keep a survival kit in your car. Those kits usually include water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, a weather radio, first aid supplies, and copies of your personal documents. They also suggest making an emergency plan with loved ones, so everyone knows who to reach out to if disaster strikes.