Governor Gavin Newsom proclaims Martin Luther King Jr Day

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, speaks to thousands during his "I Have a Dream" speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, in Washington. (AP Photo/File)
Posted at 7:08 AM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 10:08:21-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — It's been over 50 years since the passing of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The third Monday in January is a federal holiday that pays tribute to the man who gave insight and inspiration to the world.

California Governor Gavin Newsom officially proclaimed the holiday celebrating King on his birthday, Sun, Jan 15.

Newsom said, in part, "Dr. King provided a framework for how each of us can shape the future, call out injustice, and work toward something better. In a time when basic voting rights are under attack in our country and people are being targeted in senseless hate crimes, it's crucial that we carry Dr. King's call to action forward and use our moral authority to stand up for what's right."

MLK Day is celebrated on the third Monday of each year.

Newsom's proclamation can be read below.

