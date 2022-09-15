Governor Gavin Newsom signs legislation on dog training industry

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation on the unregulated dog training industry.

The law would be the first ever to regulate dog trainers and require them to disclose any criminal convictions or civil judgments related to their business.

The law could potentially prevent cases similar to that of Annie Schreiber, 22, in Kern County. Schreiber is charged with 14 counts of felony cruelty to animals. Authorities say they found 14 dead dogs on the dog trainer's properties. Her preliminary hearing is set for October 7th. She has pleaded not guilty.