Governor Gavin Newsom signs state budget that allows for $600 stimulus checks

Budget includes money for Kern County.
Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - In this Friday, May 22, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. A federal appeals court has denied a Southern California church's request to overturn the state's coronavirus restrictions barring worship services indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. The Sacramento Bee says Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals leaves the door open for addressing Gov. Gavin Newsom administration's limits on church attendance if a California county is in a less-restrictive COVID-19 tier. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 13:22:29-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom says many Californians will be receiving another $600 stimulus check after signing the state's budget for the next fiscal year.

"For those that have counted out California -- eat your heart out. The state isn't coming back California is roaring back," said Newsom at the signing.

The California Comeback Plan is a $100 billion bill that would help the state recover from the pandemic. The $262 billion budget uses money from the state's surplus to send money to Californians as well as businesses and schools.

That money includes funding for multiple projects here in Kern County:

  • $15 million will be allocated for the Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Cultural Center soon to be built in Bakersfield.
  • $14 million for a new multi-purpose building at Bakersfield College's Delano campus.
  • $6 million for the nurse and health professional program at CSU Bakersfield.
  • $1.3 million for the Mexican-American Opportunity Foundation Skill Center in Kern County.
  • $642,000 for adult education programs at hospitals served by the Kern Community College District.
