Governor Gavin Newsom signs state budget that allows for $600 stimulus checks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom says many Californians will be receiving another $600 stimulus check after signing the state's budget for the next fiscal year.

"For those that have counted out California -- eat your heart out. The state isn't coming back California is roaring back," said Newsom at the signing.

The California Comeback Plan is a $100 billion bill that would help the state recover from the pandemic. The $262 billion budget uses money from the state's surplus to send money to Californians as well as businesses and schools.

That money includes funding for multiple projects here in Kern County: