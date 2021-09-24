Governor Gavin Newsom unveils $15 billion plan to combat climate change

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — With the raging wildfire season in California Governor Gavin Newsom visited Sequoia National Park Thursday to talk about tackling the issue.

Newsom unveiled a $15 billion plan to combat climate change. He said the money will go to sustainability efforts, water and drought resilience, and California's zero-emission vehicle package.

Newsom added $1 billion to the package for wildfire relief specifically.

"These giant sequoia's giant literally the largest things on planet earth that are vulnerable now because of the extremes, the extreme heat, extreme drought," said Newsom. "We're doing everything in our power to save them. We will save this growth. The question is will we save them for generations."

About 16,000 fires have burned in California since the start of 2020 scorching more than 10,000 square miles. That’s about 6.5% of California’s land. Nine states are smaller than that.