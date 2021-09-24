Watch
NewsWildfires

Actions

Governor Gavin Newsom unveils $15 billion plan to combat climate change

items.[0].videoTitle
With the raging wildfire season in California Governor Gavin Newsom visited Sequoia National Park Thursday to talk about tackling the issue.
Western Wildfires
Posted at 8:57 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 13:18:53-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — With the raging wildfire season in California Governor Gavin Newsom visited Sequoia National Park Thursday to talk about tackling the issue.

Newsom unveiled a $15 billion plan to combat climate change. He said the money will go to sustainability efforts, water and drought resilience, and California's zero-emission vehicle package.

Newsom added $1 billion to the package for wildfire relief specifically.

"These giant sequoia's giant literally the largest things on planet earth that are vulnerable now because of the extremes, the extreme heat, extreme drought," said Newsom. "We're doing everything in our power to save them. We will save this growth. The question is will we save them for generations."

About 16,000 fires have burned in California since the start of 2020 scorching more than 10,000 square miles. That’s about 6.5% of California’s land. Nine states are smaller than that.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.