Governor Newsom proclaims State of Emergency due to fires

Posted at 11:30 AM, Sep 09, 2022
CALIFORNIA — California governor Gavin Newsom announced a State of Emergency for Riverside County, El Dorado County, and Placer County due to fires, including the Fairview Fire, on Thursday, September 8th. This follows the governor's declaration of a State of Emergency for Siskiyou County one week prior.

Newsom has declared a State of Emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire, which has burned over 19,000 acres of land and caused two deaths. He has also declared a State of Emergency for El Dorado and Placer counties due to the Mosquito Fire.

On September 6th, Newsom announced that he had secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to best provide the resources needed to end the fires.

