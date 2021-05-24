Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Governor Gavin Newsom ups funding for fire prevention in California

Leadership doubles budget to historic $2 billion
items.[0].image.alt
Gov. Newsom
Newsom
Posted at 4:20 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 19:23:01-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — As part of his California Comeback Plan, Governor Gavin Newsom doubled funding dedicated to fire prevention in the state.

"Today, we're announcing that $1 billion budget is now $2 billion. We are doubling our historic wildfire budget from the 1 billion we proposed in January to now $2 billion proposal that was submitted to the legislature just last week, " the Governor said.

So where is all that money going? According to the CA Comeback Plan, a lot of the money will get spent on forest management and new equipment for fire fighters around the state.

Some of that equipment includes more planes and tankers to help fight fires on the ground and from the air. The Governor tweeted about the new equipment.

Before California leadership can start spending money, the proposed budget must pass in the state legislature.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran