Governor Gavin Newsom ups funding for fire prevention in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — As part of his California Comeback Plan, Governor Gavin Newsom doubled funding dedicated to fire prevention in the state.

"Today, we're announcing that $1 billion budget is now $2 billion. We are doubling our historic wildfire budget from the 1 billion we proposed in January to now $2 billion proposal that was submitted to the legislature just last week, " the Governor said.

So where is all that money going? According to the CA Comeback Plan, a lot of the money will get spent on forest management and new equipment for fire fighters around the state.

Some of that equipment includes more planes and tankers to help fight fires on the ground and from the air. The Governor tweeted about the new equipment.

In 2020, lightning strikes and record heat brought us the worst wildfire season in CA history.



Climate change is here.



We’re investing record amounts to prepare CA.



More black hawks.



More air tankers.



More firefighters.



And more projects to make our state more resilient. pic.twitter.com/VfLrWn4ybP — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 24, 2021

Before California leadership can start spending money, the proposed budget must pass in the state legislature.