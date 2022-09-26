Great Wolf Lodge to donate up to 250 rooms to the California State Firefighters Association

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — In honor of Firefighter Appreciation Month, Great Wolf Lodge will donate up to 250 rooms to the California State Firefighters Association during a promotional event.

The event, which runs from September 26th until September 30th, promises one donated room for every five rooms booked at Great Wolf Lodge using promotional code "FIREFIGHTER." The code will also give customers a discount of up to 30 percent when booking a standard room between September 26th and December 15th.

The promotional event aims to allow families to stay at the lodge at a discounted price while simultaneously helping those who protect their communities.