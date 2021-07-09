Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Grizzly shot, killed after fatal attack of California woman

items.[0].image.alt
Jim Urquhart/AP
FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Grizzlies in the Yellowstone region are federally protected as a threatened species. (AP Photo/Jim Urquhart, File)
Grizzly Bear Yellowstone
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 14:25:03-04

HELENA MONT. (AP) — A grizzly bear that pulled a California woman from her tent and fatally attacked her earlier this week has been shot and killed in Montana.

GRIZZLY BEAR (file photo)

Covering California

Bear pulls California woman out of her tent, kills her in Montana

Associated Press
12:31 PM, Jul 08, 2021

Wildlife officials using night-vision goggles killed the bear overnight Friday after staking out a chicken coop that the bear had raided near Ovando.

Sixty-five-year-old Leah Davis Lokan of Chico, California, was on a long-distance cycling trip and had camped by Ovando's post office with other bicyclists when she was attacked and killed Tuesday.

Friends said Lokan was a free spirit and adventuresome and aware of the dangers she faced on the trip.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
July 4th Celebrations in Kern County

July 4th Celebrations in Kern County