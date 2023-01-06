Heavy rains affect California farming community

MERCED, Calif. (KERO) — Heavy rains are bringing a mixed bag to the farming community in the Central Valley.

The fields of Merced county were flooded, which can be good and bad for growers depending on how long the high water sits. The area is known for its nut trees, especially almond orchards. Those crops need a lot of water to flourish.

In a nearby town of Le Grand, high winds toppled power lines, leaving the small community in a power outage on Thurs, Jan 5.

Like much of the state, Merced is expected to receive even more rain this weekend.