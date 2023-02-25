Historic winter storm impacts counties across California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California counties are being hit especially hard by a late winter storm with record rainfall in the Los Angeles area on Friday joined by 50 to 70-mile-per-hour winds.

In Burbank, there were 4.6 inches of rain Friday alone stranding cars in flooding and causing dozens of flight delays and cancellations.

Saturday there was more flooding is expected in the LA area. In the mountains, incredibly heavy snow caused extremely dangerous travel.

The California Highway Patrol strongly urged everyone to stay home.

“People need to be prepared. This has been very unpredictable. We’ve gotten snow, rain, ice, wind, so just prepare if you absolutely have to travel, this is one of those times where we’re telling you if you don’t need to travel just please stay home,” said CHP Officer Tomas Martinez. “Typically we want you to be prepared for a quick trip. But this time we are kind of asking you to prepare for a possible encounter and a possible closure, so make sure if you do have to head out, you are going to need some blankets, some extra gas water, and snacks for sure. Make sure you have your cell phone fully charged and make sure you have some flashlights and maybe a small shovel in case your vehicle is stuck if you have to pull over for something.”

The storm is also causing power outages across the state. PG&E says they have been prepping in order to respond as quickly as possible.