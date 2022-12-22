Hollywood Burbank Airport, LAX introduce therapy dogs

LOS ANGELES (KERO) — Air travel can be "ruff," especially when you mix in a massive winter storm causing delays and cancellations with the holidays. As a result, two California airports are calling up Santa's little "yelpers."

The Hollywood Burbank Airport has a group of certified therapy dogs called that can help passengers de-stress. The group is called Waggage Claim.

Meanwhile, LAX's therapy dog program is called Pets Unstressing Passengers, or "P.U.P." Their goal is to "unleash" joy during the holiday season.