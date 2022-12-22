Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

Hollywood Burbank Airport, LAX introduce therapy dogs

Brian Valente
Damian Dovarganes/AP
In this photo taken Tuesday, May 21, 2013, Volunteer Brian Valente, left, and his dog, Finn, with Pets Unstressing Passengers (PUPs) are search as they go through security check point at the Los Angeles International Airport terminal. The Los Angeles International Airport has 30 therapy dogs and is hoping to expand its program. The dogs are intended to take the stress out of travel: the crowds, long lines and terrorism concerns. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Brian Valente
Posted at 7:45 AM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 10:45:01-05

LOS ANGELES (KERO) — Air travel can be "ruff," especially when you mix in a massive winter storm causing delays and cancellations with the holidays. As a result, two California airports are calling up Santa's little "yelpers."

The Hollywood Burbank Airport has a group of certified therapy dogs called that can help passengers de-stress. The group is called Waggage Claim.

Meanwhile, LAX's therapy dog program is called Pets Unstressing Passengers, or "P.U.P." Their goal is to "unleash" joy during the holiday season.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson