Huntington Beach proposal would limit official display of non-government flags

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Huntington Beach is moving forward with a plan to limit what flags are displayed on city property.

The city council voted this week in favor of a proposed ordinance that would only allow the American flag, the California state flag, and the City of Huntington Beach's flag.

Pat Burns, the council member who proposed the ordinance, says that the proposal has nothing to do with segregating anyone or any group, but rather recognizing that they are one. However, members of the LGBTQ+ community and its supporters believe they are being targeted because the rainbow pride flag displayed during Pride Month will no longer be flown.

"That rainbow flag, it represents something to a community that has had to fight and struggle for every bit of recognition or rights under the law," said Alex Mohajer, President of the Stonewall Democratic Club.

The proposal would also exclude the P.O.W./M.I.A. flag and flags representing the six branches of the military.

"Where does it end? Who do you say is not included now?" asked Jody Preston, a resident who supports limiting flags. "I think it’s a great idea or tell me when I can put my Christian flag up for a month."