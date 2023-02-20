Watch Now
Iconic Seacliff Pier in Aptos to be demolished after storm damage

Since 1930 visitors have enjoyed walking the pier to visit the S.S. Palo Alto, a historic cement ship that docked there.
On Saturday Californians said farewell to the iconic pier at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos. The historic Santa Cruz County structure was so severely damaged by last month's storms it had to be demolished.
Posted at 9:28 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 12:28:40-05

Demolition will take a month.

Officials say there will also be extensive clean-up before they can even consider rebuilding.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
