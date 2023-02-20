Iconic Seacliff Pier in Aptos to be demolished after storm damage

APTOS, Calif. (KERO) — On Saturday Californians said farewell to the iconic pier at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos. The historic Santa Cruz County structure was so severely damaged by last month's storms it had to be demolished.

Since 1930 visitors have enjoyed walking the pier to visit the S.S. Palo Alto, a historic cement ship that docked there. But a major wave generated by the atmospheric rivers and storms wrecked everything beyond repair.

Demolition will take a month.

Officials say there will also be extensive clean-up before they can even consider rebuilding.