Investigators: Woman may have started Fawn Fire in Northern California

(KERO) — The Fawn Fire explodes in Northern California in Shasta County.

A news photographer captured video showing multiple homes burning.

The fire has burned more than 5,000 acres and is only 5% contained.

Crews are aggressively attacking the fire from the air and on the ground.

A woman has been arrested and is accused of starting the wildfire.

She told firefighters that she was dehydrated and in need of medical treatment.

After being treated and interviewed, investigators collected information that led them to believe that she started the fire.