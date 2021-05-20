Watch
Justice delayed? In wealthy California town, officer kills 2

AP
This image from body-worn camera video provided by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office shows Tyrell Wilson, left, holding a knife in his right hand, in front of Officer Andrew Hall in the middle of an intersection, March 11, 2021, in Danville, Calif. Graphic body camera footage released April 21, 2021, shows Hall call out to Wilson, accusing him of jaywalking and throwing rocks, and then shoots him in the middle of the intersection within seconds of asking him to drop his knife. This and another fatal shooting by Hall have cast a spotlight on what criminal justice activists are calling a case of delayed justice and its deadly consequences. (Contra Costa Sheriff via AP)
Posted at 11:09 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 14:09:06-04

DANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two fatal shootings by the same police officer in a wealthy San Francisco suburb have cast a spotlight on what criminal justice activists are calling a case of delayed justice and its deadly consequences.

Felony charges were announced last month against Officer Andrew Hall, of the Danville Police Department, for fatally shooting an unarmed Filipino man in 2018, who was mentally ill. The charges came more than two years after the shooting.

It also came six weeks after Hall shot and killed a Black homeless man in March, prompting questions about how police patrol the wealthy, mostly white suburb.

