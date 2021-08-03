Watch
Kaiser Permanente to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all employees, doctors

Shawn Thew/AP
Kaiser Permanente registered nurse Corie Robinson administers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 to Kaiser Permanente Dr. Saima Siddiqui during a vaccine event at Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)
Posted at 8:59 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 11:59:49-04

(KERO) — One of the largest health care providers in the United States is requiring all its physicians and workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September.

Kaiser Permanente announced it will make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all its employees and doctors across the nation to set an example for the public. Kaiser is the largest private employer in California.

One doctor says she's hopeful that more people will get vaccinated.

"Once this surge is over there will probably be other variants that come down the pike and we want to be prepared this time," said Dr. Karen Gin. "We want to have a fully vaccinated community so when those variants arise, the impact for our communities will be negligible."

In California, state data shows 265,000 people were vaccinated the week of July 19th. That is up 20 percent from the week before.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
