Killer whales spotted in Monterey Bay, about 30 spotted swimming on Sunday

MONTEREY BAY, Calif (KERO) — There is more information about an unusual sighting of killer whales on Sunday in Monterey Bay.

Marine biologist Nancy Black says she spotted about 30 orcas swimming in the bay. Black says the orcas were part of eleven families.

She called it the best sighting she's experienced in her 35 years of researching killer whales.

Black isn't sure why so many orcas gathered in one spot. But she said there has been an uptick in killer whale sightings in the area over the past couple of weeks.

