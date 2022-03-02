Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Kristin Crowley becomes first woman to lead the Los Angeles Fire Department

Los Angeles Fire Department (FILE)
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles County Fire Department vehicles sit at a medical call Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Los Angeles Fire Department (FILE)
Posted at 12:00 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 15:00:40-05

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — It's official, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved the first woman to lead the LA Fire Department effective later this month. Firefighter Kristin Crowley has been appointed deputy chief.

Crowley first made history with the fire department when she became the city's first female fire marshal in 2016.

The City Council said the department has gone 136 years without a woman in its highest office and as of Tuesday, they were able to turn that page.

Crowley plans to improve the work environment and maximize diversity within the department.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Taylor Tomlinson

A Little Good News