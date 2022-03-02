Kristin Crowley becomes first woman to lead the Los Angeles Fire Department

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — It's official, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved the first woman to lead the LA Fire Department effective later this month. Firefighter Kristin Crowley has been appointed deputy chief.

Crowley first made history with the fire department when she became the city's first female fire marshal in 2016.

The City Council said the department has gone 136 years without a woman in its highest office and as of Tuesday, they were able to turn that page.

Crowley plans to improve the work environment and maximize diversity within the department.