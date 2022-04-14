Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Law enforcement activity shuts part of 405 freeway in L.A.

Police Lights (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of flashing police lights.
Police Lights (FILE)
Posted at 7:09 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 10:09:29-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Traffic backed up for miles after law enforcement activity forced the closure of a major Los Angeles highway during the morning commute.

The California Highway Patrol closed all lanes of Interstate 405 around 3 a.m. Thursday near the Sherman Oaks neighborhood on the city’s west side.

Northbound lanes were reopened around 5 a.m. but the southbound side remains closed until further notice. Few details about the incident are available, but the investigation appears to center around a late-model red Ford Mustang on the right shoulder.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul