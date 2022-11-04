Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

Lawmakers debate Sunshine Protection Act and Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - Dan LaMoore adjusts the hands on a Seth Thomas Post Clock at Electric Time Company, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 14, 2021, when clocks are turned forward one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Daylight Saving Time
Posted at 9:15 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 12:15:17-04

CALIFORNIA — As most people get ready to turn back their clocks an hour on Sunday, November 6th, lawmakers aren't ready to end the tradition.

The Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act earlier this year, with supporters arguing it would encourage more economic activity. Supporters also said that it would allow kids to play outside later and help reduce seasonal depression.

Opponents of the act argued that it would force many children to walk to school in darkness since it delays sunrise by an hour in some places.

If the House cannot pass the legislation by the end of the year, it will need to be reintroduced.

Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 6th.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Us on These Streaming Platforms

Watch Us on These Streaming Platforms