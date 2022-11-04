Lawmakers debate Sunshine Protection Act and Daylight Saving Time

CALIFORNIA — As most people get ready to turn back their clocks an hour on Sunday, November 6th, lawmakers aren't ready to end the tradition.

The Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act earlier this year, with supporters arguing it would encourage more economic activity. Supporters also said that it would allow kids to play outside later and help reduce seasonal depression.

Opponents of the act argued that it would force many children to walk to school in darkness since it delays sunrise by an hour in some places.

If the House cannot pass the legislation by the end of the year, it will need to be reintroduced.

Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 6th.